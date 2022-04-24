Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,993. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.