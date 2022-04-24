Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $20.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $571.70. 2,876,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,546. The company has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.29 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.26 and its 200-day moving average is $528.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.