Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,092,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,103,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Assets Trust by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 203,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 266,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,513. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

