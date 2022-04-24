Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 330,571 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,571 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.22% of Healthcare Services Group worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 1,398,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

