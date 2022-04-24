Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,466 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. 485,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,414. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

