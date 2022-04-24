Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

