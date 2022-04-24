Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

