Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE RCI traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $57.86. 301,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

