Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.74. 991,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,957. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.