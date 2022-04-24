Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of HNI worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 64.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HNI by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in HNI by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in HNI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HNI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 178,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. HNI Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

