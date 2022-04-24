Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $54.81 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.35.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 10,308,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $77.78 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

