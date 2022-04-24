Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $639,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 910,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

