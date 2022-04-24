Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $887,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,357,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,583. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.