Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $97.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of American Express worth $97,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $150,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.