Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,012,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.75. The company has a market cap of $435.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

