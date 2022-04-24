Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of ONEOK worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 469.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

OKE traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

