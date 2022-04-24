Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 114,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

PNC traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $173.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.07 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.