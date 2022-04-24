Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.21. 1,870,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

