Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,187 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.3% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.61% of Genuine Parts worth $121,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 890,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,678. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

