Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.47% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. 2,285,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

