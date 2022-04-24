Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.41% of Valley National Bancorp worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

VLY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 2,347,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

