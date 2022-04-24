Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 28,204,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,577,312. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

