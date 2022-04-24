Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,829,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $586.95. 2,106,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.27. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

