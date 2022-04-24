Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,980 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $77,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.08.

NYSE:MMC traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,234. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.65 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.