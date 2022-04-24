Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 418,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,018,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Watsco by 8.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.98. 276,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,668. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

