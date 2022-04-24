Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,986 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of Chubb worth $93,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $5.43 on Friday, reaching $206.10. 1,579,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.00. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

