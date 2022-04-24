Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. 6,935,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

