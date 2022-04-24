Critical Review: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) versus Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 51.63% 38.72% 11.11% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $1.86 billion 4.23 $958.30 million $59.39 9.37 Affirm $870.46 million 10.18 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -9.62

Credit Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Credit Acceptance and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 2 2 0 0 1.50 Affirm 1 6 8 0 2.47

Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus price target of $430.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.64%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $83.60, suggesting a potential upside of 168.29%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Summary

Credit Acceptance beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately 29,000 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

