Critical Review: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $204.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.00%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide 1.26% 6.47% 1.96% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Rigetti Computing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $3.89 billion 1.62 $49.00 million $1.09 138.12 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Rigetti Computing on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through various brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 120 properties in the United States and thirteen other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.