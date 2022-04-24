Croda International’s (CRDA) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Citigroup cut Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.30) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.10) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.00) to GBX 8,600 ($111.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.19) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($109.78).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,650 ($99.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,422.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,537.37. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 6,402 ($83.29) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($136.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) per share. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($104.09), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($29,143.90). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.54), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,263,477.39). Insiders have sold a total of 15,483 shares of company stock valued at $109,296,571 over the last three months.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

