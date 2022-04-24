Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,062 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $168.73 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

