Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

DLR stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average is $152.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

