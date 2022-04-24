Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

RWR stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

