Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 381.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, First American Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

