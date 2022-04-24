Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 38,538 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,403,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,326,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 273,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $42.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.