Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Clorox by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $193.68.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

