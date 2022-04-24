Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 675,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

