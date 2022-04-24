Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $222.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.46. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

