Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $977,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

