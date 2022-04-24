Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 41,197 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 79,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

FE opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

