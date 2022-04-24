Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $55.53 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.