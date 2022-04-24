Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,017 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,376 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $45.41 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

