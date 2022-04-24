Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

