Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AON by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.33. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

