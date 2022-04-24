Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

