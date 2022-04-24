Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 583.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 344,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

