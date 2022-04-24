Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 14,891 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 98,874 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

