Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 28,173 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 229,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

