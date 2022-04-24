Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.13 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

