Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $200.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.